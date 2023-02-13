215 Malaysian inventors honoured in Bangkok

PETALING JAYA: A total of 215 inventors from the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (Minds) received multiple medals and awards at the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition 2023 (IPITEx) in Thailand recently in conjunction with “Thailand Inventors’ Day 2023”.

The inventors were awarded 10 gold, 16 silver, 40 bronze and more than 10 special awards. The youngest team comprised

seven year old students from SJKC Ying Wah, which presented their innovation on Flexi Mira Spray. It received the gold prize from the National Research Council of Thailand.

Inventors from SMK Ulu Tiram won the International I-New Gen Award for their work on a “Soil Texture Analyser”.

The team’s presence this year was its fourth participation.

Among other awards given to the Malaysian inventors were a special award from World Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs Association president Mi Young Han, a World Invention Intellectual Property Association Special Award and a special award from the Toronto International Society of Innovation and Advanced Skills.

Minds head of delegation Prof Dr Leong Wai Yie said the international judges and visitors were impressed with Malaysia’s inventions.

The event saw more than 1,000 inventions from 24 countries. The event has led to the development of inventions and serves as motivation to nurture new inventors.

“The Malaysian team had an opportunity to exchange knowledge and benefit from the experience of international inventors at the event.”

Minds president academician Tan Sri Prof Datuk Dr Augustine S.H. Ong said the event provided valuable exposure to participants from Malaysia, adding that Minds is responsible for promoting high standards of invention and design, fostering professionalism and encouraging professional development among its members.

IPITEx 2023 was held from Feb 2 to 7 by the National Research Agency and the Thai Higher Education Ministry to promote and support the use of inventions and innovations

by international inventors and researchers.

This year’s event featured exhibits on medicine and public health, medical technology, health products, modern agriculture, environment, robotics, water, power and electricity, green technology, building and construction, education, household items, information, communication and technology and manufacturing processes.