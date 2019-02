PETALING JAYA: A total of 23 cases of Chikungunya were recorded in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, Selangor, from Jan 29 to Thursday (Jan 7).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the Selangor Health Department has taken an immediate control and preventive measures.

“The symptoms are fever, joint pain and rash. All cases are treated as outpatient and no deaths were reported.

“The Health Ministry has been conducting preventative measures up to Thursday (Jan 7), 1,740 homes were fogged, especially places that have cases.

“The area has a high rate of breeding aedes, which is 3.8%. Therefore, an integrated clean up (gotong-royong) has been held on Thursday, as well as distributing 939 leaflets to locals,“ he said.

In addition, Dr Noor Hisham said 39 Chikungunya cases have been reported throughout the country from January to Thursday.

From the total, he said, Selangor recorded 23 cases, followed by nine cases in Malacca, six cases in Kelantan and one case was reported in Perlis.

“The Health Ministry calls on all public and resident committees to improve their environmental cleansing activities to destroy aedes breeding grounds, in their respective places.

“People are also being asked to protect themselves against mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved clothing and using repellents,“ he said.

He added that the public is advised to use any mosquito killer substances such as mosquito circles and aerosol to kill adult mosquitoes.

“Public involvement is needed in ensuring a clean environment and free from aedes breeding can prevent the spreading of Chikungunya, dengue and Zika,“ he said.