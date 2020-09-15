23 new Covid-19 cases reported

PETALING JAYA: Twenty-three new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 632.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 128 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement today, adding that 10 of the new cases were imported.

“The 10 consisted of five Malaysians and five foreigners, entering the country from the Philipines, Hungary, Turkey, Qatar, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Morocco.

“The remaining 13 local transmission cases comprised of 10 Malaysians and three foreigners, all in Sabah,” Noor Hisham said.

More to follow