KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 234 Malaysians reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia have arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 12.51pm yesterday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the Saudia flight carrying all of them departed from the King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh at 11.47pm (local time) on July 2.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh has facilitated the return of the Malaysian citizens and the costs were borne by the passengers,“ he said in a statement here last night.

Kamarudin said in accordance with rules set by the government, they are required to undergo health screening upon arrival at the airport and a 14-day quarantine at home. — Bernama