25,000 vendors to take part in E-Bazaar

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is expecting 25,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, including 12,500 new sellers, to join the Selangor Chinese New Year E-Bazaar from Feb 1 to March 7.

Selangor state executive councillor for investment, industry and commerce and small and medium enterprises (SME) Datuk Teng Chang Khim said in conjunction with the campaign, the state government will subsidise RM2 million in the form of vouchers for purchases on e-commerce shopping platforms Shopee and Lazada.

He said the campaign will provide a safe online platform for consumers to buy various goods at reasonable prices, just like the previous Selangor E-Bazaars.

“This campaign also aims to help SME and micro-businesses digitalise their businesses to continue to survive in the challenging economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said yesterday.

Teng said Selangor entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in the campaign can register at www.sitec.com.my or via the Lazada or Shopee portal.

The success of the two Selangor E-Bazaar campaigns last year proves that the state government’s digital economy agenda is helping traders generate more income online.