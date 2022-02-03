26 fatalities among 147,282 unvaccinated children

PETALING JAYA: A total of 147,282 unvaccinated children aged five to 12 years have been infected with Covid-19 during the past six months, reports Health Ministry.

Twenty-six of them died.

In a related matter, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has assured that parents will not be compelled to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking at the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (NIPKids), he said the government will not impose travel restrictions against children who are not vaccinated.