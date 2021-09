KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-six squatter homes were destroyed in a fire at the Telipok squatter settlement, about 13 kilometres from here, today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Misran Bisara said JBPM received an emergency call through the Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 at 1.07 pm.

“Firemen from the Jalan Lintas, Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu stations rushed to the location of the fire.

“The flames were doused at 2.23 pm and the firemen are currently monitoring the site of the fire,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

He said there was no death or injury in the incident and further updates would be given from time to time.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he added.- Bernama