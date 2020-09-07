264 issued RM1,000 compounds for flouting RMCO

JOHOR BARU: A total of 264 individuals were issued with RM1,000 compounds each for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) by socialising at entertainment centres around the city and in Kulai district.

Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya said that they were part of 295 people who were inspected in four raids carried out at several entertainment centres on Saturday and yesterday.

He said that in the 11pm raid on Saturday, a total of 152 individuals who were found socialising at an entertainment centre in the city were inspected and three of them, aged 23 to 36, tested positive for drugs.

“Also detained was a 32-year-old man who claimed to be the owner of the premises, who failed to comply with the terms of the business licence by selling and serving alcoholic beverages, apart from not practicing physical distancing and non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for business,” he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

He said that in three other raids at entertainment premises carried out around the city and Kulai, yesterday, a total of 143 individuals were inspected.

“The raids were carried out simultaneously from 12.30am until 8.30am yesterday and the results of urine tests found that 31 individuals, aged 17 to 56, tested positive for drugs,” he said. — Bernama