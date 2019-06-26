269 Johor police personnel on 24-hour duty in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BARU: Johor police have mobilised 269 personnel to mount 24-hour roadblocks in Pasir Gudang near here in a special operation to prevent any attempt by irresponsible parties to transport out toxic waste.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the roadblocks involved 60 police personnel daily.

“As far as we know there has not been any (attempt). It’s likely because of our prompt action on the parameters thereby obstructing anyone from slipping out with any toxic waste,“ he told reporters after an appreciation ceremony organised by Johor Auxiliary Police Association and agencies for him today.

Mohd Khalil will assume his new post as Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director on July 15.

Meanwhile, he lauded the swift action by relevant agencies such as the state Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Department of Environment to handle the pollution case in Pasir Gudang.

Yesterday, state Health, Culture, and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said Royal Malaysia Police had been instructed to set up roadblocks in Pasir Gudang and surrounding areas to prevent irresponsible parties from transporting out toxic waste.

The precautionary measure was taken following the incidents of breathing difficulty and vomiting among pupils and students of some schools in Pasir Gudang since Thursday. — Bernama