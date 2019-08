KUALA SELANGOR: Police have arrested 28 men following a scuffle between gangs in Sungai Darah here last night, which saw part of a civilian’s hand get chopped off.

In the 9.15pm incident, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the fight erupted between two groups during a chariot procession at a temple in Bestari Jaya.

“An altercation was triggered between two groups during the set up of a tent. Police at the scene tried to stop the fight by making some arrests but the group retaliated and attacked our men with machetes,” Fadzil said when contacted, here today.

He said a member of the public sustained injuries, in which part of their left palm was severed, and is being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

A 34-year-old policeman on duty also sustained injuries to his hand.

“The situation at the scene is completely under control,” he added.

The suspects will be remanded today.

The case is being investigated under section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 326 of the same code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.