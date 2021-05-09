29 nabbed for involvement in fraud syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 29 individuals suspected of being involved in a syndicate offering non-existent goods for sale on the internet, were nabbed at a house in Suria Villa, Cheras here, yesterday.

The syndicate members comprise five women and 24 men, who are locals and Chinese nationals in their 20s to 40s.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the syndicate had been operating for four months from the premises which was raided at 5pm this evening.

“The syndicate is believed to earn up to RM200,000 a day or almost RM6 million every month,“ he said, adding that their targets were Chinese citizens in the country.

Arjunaidi said police seized 116 mobile phones, 14 laptops and 13 desktop computers in the raid. -Bernama