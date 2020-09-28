296 individuals compounded for breaching RMCO in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 296 individuals were each compounded RM1,000 for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at an entertainment centre in Persiaran Jalil, Bandar Bukit Jalil here on Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 12.30 am raid on the premises was also carried out because it was unlicensed.

He said those compounded were locals aged between 17 and 39, with 195 of them being men.

“In the raid, police arrested a 27-year-old local man, who is also the manager of the premises, as well as two women from China and a South Korean man, aged between 18 and 21,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said the three foreigners have been remanded for two weeks from yesterday while the manager had been released on police bail.

He said police also seized cash totalling RM606, two receipts and four bottles of liquor.

“Investigation is being carried out under Section 4(1)(b) of the Entertainment (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) Act, Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) 2020 and Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976,” he said.-Bernama