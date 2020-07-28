296kg of drugs worth almost RM26m seized in biggest operations since MCO began

KUALA LUMPUR: Anti-narcotics police made a huge bust by seizing over 296kg of various drugs worth almost RM26 million after crippling two drug syndicates since last week.

The operations, which saw 13 raids being conducted in four states, led to the arrest of 23 people, including the masterminds of the syndicates, and two foreign women from Thailand and Vietnam.

The seized drug were thousands of Ecstasy pills, syabu and pil kuda - a methamphetamine-based drug.

Federal police Narcotics Crimes Investigations Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said today that the success of the operations were the biggest for police since the movement control order (MCO) began in March.

He said in the first operation jointly conducted with Johor and Selangor police and codenamed ‘Ops Heron’ last Wednesday, six raids were conducted at houses and a luxury hotel at Jalan Imbi here, Cheras, Subang, Jenjarum (all in Selangor), Gelang Patah, Johor and Genting Highlands where 14 people were held.

“This syndicate supplied drugs to Indonesia and Sabah. Drugs were smuggled to Indonesia through the west coast states of Johor, Malacca and Negri Sembilan. As for Sabah it was sent by air,“ he said.

Ramli said in a separate operation against another drug syndicate codenamed ‘Ops Water Crest’, seven raids were carried out in Subang Jaya, Setapak, Wangsa Maju and Batu Caves where nine people including a married couple were arrested.

He said the raiding parties also seized almost RM1.3 million, gems, a luxury watch and 15 cars from detained members of both the syndicates.

“The syndicates have been active for between nine and 12 months. The narcotics that were seized from the syndicates can feed 1.1 million drug users. The NCID will continue its war against drugs and we urge the public to provide us with information of such activities,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman.