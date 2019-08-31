3 land in trouble after making hoax bomb call to catch flight

BALIK PULAU: Three individuals landed in trouble after making a hoax bomb call to the Penang International Airport (PIA), in attempt to avoid missing a flight.

In the Aug 8 incident, a PIA employee received a call at 1.30pm from an unidentified number warning that a bomb was found near the ticketing counter of an airline.

Their actions caused a temporary security lock down at the facility.

With the aid of forensic information technology specialists, the police managed to track down the suspects and arrested them.

The suspects hatched the plan to help a 38-year-old Indonesian woman board her flight on Aug 8.

She was detained at the very same airport, upon arrival from her country, last night. She confessed that she was part of the plot, following questioning by the police.

Police then arrested the woman’s 38-year-old boyfriend, and his accomplice, a 22-year-old man, at a house in Jitra, Kedah.

Upon questioning the suspects said they believed making a hoax call was the only way for them to help the woman catch her flight.

“There was nothing sinister and no ulterior motive for their actions, other than to delay the fight,“ said south west district police head Supt V. Anbalagan.

“We hope this arrest can discourage people from making disruptive calls.”