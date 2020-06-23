3 new Covid-19 cases brings nation’s virus tally to 8,590

PETALING JAYA: Only three new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 8,590.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 121 people.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, said all three cases today were from local transmissions, comprising one Malaysian and two foreigners.

“Nine cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,186.

“This leaves a total of only 283 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Three of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with none needing ventilator assistance,” he said.

Noor Hisham also announced the end of the Kuching Church Conference cluster which had caused three deaths and 191 infections since it’s discovery on March 15.

“The Health Ministry would like to congratulate the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee and all related officers for this success.”