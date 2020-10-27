3-ply face mask 70 sen per piece from Nov 1

PUTRAJAYA: The new retail ceiling price for three-ply face mask will be reduced to 70 sen from RM1 per piece previously, effective this Sunday (Nov 1), said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi .

He said the wholesale ceiling price of a three-ply face mask would also be reduced to 65 sen from 95 sen per piece previously.

Taking into account the need for the people to continue to adopt new norms, especially the use of face masks, the ministry has reviewed the price of face masks by involving local manufacturers and importers, he said.

“This new ceiling price will be enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta said the retail ceiling price for single-layer face mask was set at seven sen a piece, while two-layer face mask was at 20 sen per piece, and N95 face mask at RM 6 per piece.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry had conducted a total of 67,217 inspections and monitoring of price and supply of face masks nationwide from Jan 29 until Oct 25.

“The inspections have resulted in 73 cases with value of seizures worth RM 543,737 and a total compound of RM 518,400,” he said.

He said traders could be fined for failing to comply with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Individuals selling items above the ceiling price could be fined up to RM 100,000, or jailed for not more than three years, or both; or pay a compound of up to RM 50,000, while companies could be fined up to RM 500,000 or pay a compound of up to RM 250,000.

“For the offence of failing to put a price tag on controlled price items, individuals can be fined up to RM 50,000 or pay a compound of up to RM 25,000, while companies can be fined up to RM 100,000 or pay a compound of up to RM 50,000,” he said. — Bernama