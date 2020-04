KUALA LUMPUR: Just 12 hours after it was launched on Sunday, over 300,000 people have registered with the travel permit smart application Gerak Malaysia.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said yesterday that out of the total who have registered, 100,000 are those stranded in their hometowns and were unable to return home following the movement control order (MCO) implementation last month.

“We expect the figures to rise a few folds by Friday. We need to ensure that each application we receive is for permissible reasons only so that planning for the inter-state travel will proceed smoothly without inconveniencing road users,“ he said.

Huzir said police will monitor and evaluate the trend of the applications received through the app before submitting the findings to the government.

He said this is to re-examine the current travel dates and faciliate travel based on the number of permit applications that are received.

Huzir reiterated that the public should only apply for inter-state permit on valid and reasonable grounds to ensure the Gerak Malaysia application will benefit only those who in dire need to make the journey.

He said police will keep the public updated on the travel schedule from time to time.