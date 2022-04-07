300,000 ‘Mari Kenali Sawit’ books to be distributed in schools

KLANG: About 300,000 copies of the book ‘Mari Kenali Sawit’ (Let’s Get To Know Oil Palm) will be distributed in selected government and private schools nationwide as part of the government’s effort to provide students with exposure to oil palm.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the book details facts about oil palm as well as the importance and contribution of the commodity industry to the socio-economic development and income of the country.

She said the free distribution of the book would be carried out in stages.

“The first phase of the book distribution will be implemented through the ‘Mari Kenali Sawit’ tour programme involving 100 selected national and private secondary schools in the peninsula.

“The following phases will involve schools in Sabah and Sarawak,“ she told reporters after the launching ceremony of the book tour here yesterday.

Zuraida said the programme would have several components and content including holding talks, workshops and briefings on accurate information related to the nutrition and benefits of Malaysian oil palm.

“Apart from that, a debate competition for school students will also be held to produce young ambassadors to promote Malaysian palm oil,“ she said. — Bernama