37 people rescued at campsite near Gohtong Jaya due to landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-seven people, believed trapped at a campsite near the Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands, Pahang, have been rescued, following a landslide in the area early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3 am after receiving a distress call at 2.24 am.

The fire teams included from the Kuala Kubu Bharu, Rawang, Genting Highlands, Sentosa, Ampang, Pandan, Kota Anggerik, Kajang and Andalas rescue and fire stations.

He said the landslide near the organic farm had fallen on a campsite close to the road.

“According to the police, there are 100 people at the campsite who are likely to be victims of the landslide.

“The search and rescue mission for the victims is being carried out with the STORM team,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today. - Bernama