3.78 million vehicles yet to renew road tax, says RTD

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3.78 million vehicles throughout the country have yet to renew their Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), better known as road tax, as of Nov 16, according to the Road Transport Department (RTD).

RTD deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli these vehicle owners have until Dec 31 to renew their road tax.

He advised them not to wait until the last minute to renew their road tax as this could cause congestion at RTD counters, which are also open on weekends until Dec 31.

“They can go to any RTD branch and the opening hours are listed on the RTD website,” he told reporters after an integrated road traffic operation at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza here at midnight last night.

He said road tax renewals can also be done online and those with expired road tax after Dec 31 would face legal action.

“For now, they still have a chance to renew their road tax but after Dec 31 there will be no more warning or extension of the grace period,” he added.

In September, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the grace period for renewal of road tax had been extended to Dec 31 but the vehicles must have valid insurance policies.

On the operation, Aedy Fadly said notices for various offences were issued against 596 of the 3,210 vehicles checked.

“The notices were issued under Section 115 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which requires vehicle owners to turn up at a RTD office,” he said.

-Bernama