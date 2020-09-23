3,883 cases of violations of umrah package recorded from 2012 to 2018, involving claims of more than RM24.1M

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 3,883 cases of violations of the umrah package agreement between organisers and pilgrims were recorded between 2012 and 2018, involving a total claim of more than RM24.1 million, said the Director General of the Department of Wakaf, Zakat and Haj (Jawhar) Ruslan Said.

He said a total of RM10.3 million out of the total claims had been paid to the affected pilgrims.

“Based on the data obtained from the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM), the number of cases and amount of claims is worrying,“ ​​he said in a statement which was issued to the press at a seminar for umrah organisers at the Putrajaya Islamic Comoplex here today.

More than 100 umrah organisers that are registered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) attended the seminar which was opened by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri itu.

Ruslan said Jawhar took the initiative to explain to the pilgrims to be careful when choosing a company to handle their umrah and haj pilgrimage.

They should use companies that are registered with MOTAC and to check the status of the companies concerned at the i-umrah portal, umrah.jawhar.gov.my.-Bernama