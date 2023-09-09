3R issue: Police open two investigation papers on Muhyiddin

JOHOR BAHRU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) opened two investigation papers against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding his statement allegedly containing 3Rs (religion, royalty and race) elements during political gathering for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police will call the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman on Sept 12 to record his statement.

“There are two IP (investigation papers) opened against Muhyiddin following his statements (regarding) ‘fatwas’ and the Malays losing power.

“So, there are two IPs open and we will call him on Sept 12 to record his statement,” he told reporters after inspecting the voting process for the Pulai parliamentary seat at the Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar polling centre, here, today.

Ayob Khan said that currently, no new investigation papers have been opened involving political party leaders regarding the 3R issue.

On Saturday (Sept 2), Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Bersatu, allegedly issued a statement that it was ‘haram’ to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat, in his talk at Dataran Utama Kempas, here, during the Pulai Parliamentary by-election campaign.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament is also reported to have issued a statement claiming that the Malays lost power, adding that the current government does not seem to understand the problems faced by the Malays.

On Sept 4, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police opened investigation papers against Muhyiddin under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for allegedly issuing a statement that created public fear and anxiety and also under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan, when asked to comment on the investigation into PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, said the police had completed the investigations and had submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He also reminded political leaders and the community against issuing any statements related to 3R, including when campaigning for the Pelangai by-election, at the end of this month.

“Police are always monitoring all social media platforms, if there is any then we will open an investigation paper but once they have been investigated, arrested, charged and punished, only then will they be asking for sympathy and so on,” he said.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections have been called due to the unexpected vacancy of the seats following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23. - Bernama