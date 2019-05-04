4,913 PA, PPR residents in scheme to settle rental arrears

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,913 residents of Public Houses (PA) and People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in the capital with monthly rental arrears payments exceeding RM1,000 have been identified for a scheme to settle rental arrears (‘Skim Khidmat Menjelaskan Tunggakan Sewa’).

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had introduced the scheme to resolve the problem of residents who had arrears payments for rentals in PA and PPR areas.

“Under the scheme, DBKL will appoint residents who cannot afford to pay their rentals as cleaning staff and their salaries will be paid directly to DBKL to settle their arrears through salary cuts.

“DBKL is working with the cleaning contractors in the PA and PPR areas as well as tenants in the city on this. The scheme has been well-received and all the tenants have agreed to this,” he said at the launch of the Program Perumahan Ku Bersih 2019 (‘My Clean Home Programme 2019) at PPR Seri Kota, Bandar Tun Razak, today.

Khalid said this scheme could solve the problem of rental arrears and avoid action taken against the residents who could not make payments.

On the event today, Khalid said it was a corporate social responsibility programme involving the private sector, non-governmental organisations as well as individuals aimed at creating a clean environment in PA and PPR areas, as well as encouraging clean practices among the residents.

“The responsibility of looking after cleanliness is usually considered to be the job of the authorities. This is the wrong view. Every individual must have a sense of responsibility to look after the cleanliness of their surroundings,” he said.

Khalid added that the government planned to use the proceeds of the sale of land in Kuala Lumpur, which was previously sold cheaply, amounting to RM164 million, to improve and beautify PA and PPR areas.

“Various steps such as painting the buildings, increasing facilities and installing closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) will be implemented.

“However, I need the cooperation of the residents to work together to preserve the cleanliness and use the facilities in the best way,” he added. - Bernama