4,963 cases of domestic violence reported to police last year

JOHOR BARU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed concern with the high number of cases involving domestic violence in the country.

Based on statistics by the police, she said, it was worrying, with a total of 4,963 cases reported between January and November last year.

“In general, social problems, such as violence against women, child abuse, domestic violence and unwed mothers, are on the rise, and are getting the attention of various quarters,” she said when launching the state-level “Santuni Rakyat” programme at Angsana Mall here today.

The programme, organised by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, with the cooperation of the Johor government, was also attended by Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and State Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the “ Talian Kasih 15999” hotline that was introduced to help victims to get assistance, received 651 applications involving cases of child abuse and domestic violence. — Bernama

MORE TO FOLLOW