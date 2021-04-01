4 foreign factory workers seriously injured in fight

JOHOR BAHRU: Four foreign factory workers were seriously injured after being involved in a fight with another group of factory workers in Kawasan Perindustrian Taman Teknologi Senai, yesterday (March 31).

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said in the 8pm incident, the four injured male workers were Indian and Pakistan nationals, aged 20 to 30.

“Information received indicated that the fight involved many foreign workers using wooden and metal weapons.

“The fight caused four victims to suffer serious injuries and they were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Following the fight, police arrested 11 Myanmar foreign factory workers, aged 20 to 30, around Senai at around 1am (April 1) on suspicion of being involved in the fight. All of them were remanded for four days beginning today, he added.

“Further investigation is being conducted to identify the cause of the fight and to track down other workers involved,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting. — Bernama