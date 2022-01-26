4 integrated PPVs in Klang Valley open for walk-in booster shots

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Integrated Vaccination Centres (PPVs) in the Klang Valley will provide walk-in booster dose vaccination services to adults aged 18 and above, starting tomorrow.

The four PPVs are PPV World Trade Centre (WTC), Kuala Lumpur; PPV Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil; PPV Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam and PPV Dewan Soka Gakkai, Klang.

The Health Ministry said in a statement today that it aims to increase the rate of booster dose intake as well as ensure that more people in the Klang Valley get optimal immunity protection against Covid-19, including the threat of the Omicron variant.

“The vaccine given at PPVs in the Klang Valley is the AstraZeneca. However, the Pfizer vaccine will also be provided for certain individuals such as pregnant women who have received an appointment or individuals who have contraindications to the AstraZeneca vaccine,” according to the statement.

Individuals who wish to walk-in for their booster shots need to ensure that the digital vaccination certificate in the MySejahtera application is complete to ensure a smooth vaccination process.

As of Jan 25, a total of 11,119,363 or 47.5 per cent of the Malaysian population aged 18 and above have received their booster dose. — Bernama