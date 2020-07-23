40 Malaysian tabligh members return from India

PUTRAJAYA: Some 40 Malaysian tabligh members including two who have undergone trial in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh arrived safely in the country from India yesterday, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (pix).

In a statement today, he said this was the second group of tabligh members who returned to Malaysia after the first group comprising 62 members arrived on July 18.

The second group arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via an Air India Express flight at about 2.45pm yesterday (July 22).

“All of them are required to undergo Covid-19 screening test upon arrival at the KLIA as well as the 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Judicial and Legal Training Institute (ILKAP), Bangi for further monitoring,” he said.

Kamaruddin, who is also the ministry’s Covid-19 task force chairman, said there were remaining 87 Malaysian tabligh members in India.

Twenty-five out of the number are currently in New Delhi and they are expected to return home on July 29.

Kamaruddin added that another 52 tabligh members were undergoing the legal process in several states in India such as Bihar, Jharkand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Nine tabligh members are waiting for their next legal procedures in Kolkata, West Bengal, while one individual in Amravati, Maharashtra is not facing any charges, he said.

Kamaruddin said the ministry through the Malaysian mission officers in India would continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary assistance to ensure their welfare is taken care of.

He said Malaysia would also enhance the cooperation with local authorities in India in order to facilitate the return of the tabligh members to the country. — Bernama