PUTRAJAYA: A total of 43 out of 113 cases involving the Orang Asli community from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan, have been found to be positive for measles, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Of the 113 cases recorded as of Tuesday, 53 patients were still being treated in hospitals, 51 of whom were in regular wards and two in the Intensive Care Unit; 12 cases with mild symptoms were placed at the Orang Asli Health Homestay in Gua Musang and seven cases at the Gua Musang National Service Training Centre, while the number of deaths remains at three.

“The latest lab results on two post-mortems carried out were found to positive for measles,“ he said in a press conference at his ministry here yesterday.

He added that the post-mortem on 12 bodies which were recovered from the interiors had been carried out and samples were sent to the laboratory, with the results expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly said no new cases of measles were reported among the Orang Asli community in Kampung Gerdong, Hulu Terengganu and Kampung Ulu Sat, Jerantut, Pahang.

On allegations by certain quarters that the measles outbreak was not the cause of the Orang Asli deaths in Kuala Koh, he said the parties concerned should not make any claims without strong evidence.

“This matter cannot be merely claimed (by any party). This must be solidly, objectively determined by doing tests and must have solid empirical evidence,“ he said. — Bernama