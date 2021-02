PETALING JAYA: The police detained 432 individuals yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a statement today.

The highest number of arrests (08) was for failure to provide equipment to record customer details.

“Other arrests included failure to comply with physical distancing (106), not wearing face masks (96), crossing district or state lines without authorisation (51), going out without a valid reason (42), gambling activities (18), premises opening beyond the allowed operating hours or without a licence (10) and others (one).”

Out of the total number of arrests, 414 were issued compounds and the other 18 were remanded.

Ismail Sabri added that the police made 78,831 checks yesterday to ensure that the SOPs were being obeyed.

“The checks were made by 5,214 teams which included 15,175 personnel. Over 20,000 premises were inspected which included supermarkets, restaurants, hawkers, factories, banks, and offices,” he said.

Transport hubs such as airports and land and water transportation stations also faced checks.

Besides that, a total of 27 illegal immigrants were detained while two boats and a land vehicle were confiscated yesterday.

The police, alongside the army and border control officers also implemented a total of 467 roadblocks nationwide.