KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 47 students have been awarded Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu (Mandarin) Enrichment Scholarship to pursue degrees and short-term Mandarin courses in Taiwan.

The scholarships are offered by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education. Anne Hung, a representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) presented the scholarship during an award presentation and briefing session here today.

“We are glad to know that there is an increasing number of non-Chinese students applied for our scholarship. The English-taught Programme offered by universities of Taiwan has become one of the popular options for non-Chinese students,” said Hung.

Hung said Taiwan is offering various scholarship opportunities for Malaysian students to further their study there with increasing number of applicants every year.

The 35 recipients of the Taiwan Scholarship are mostly majoring in Chinese, Engineering, Business, Administration, Health, Mass Communication and Education programmes starting this September.

They are awarded tuition fees up to NTD40,000 (RM 5,400) and a monthly living expenses from NTD 15,000 (RM 2,000) to NTD 20,000 (RM 2,700).

Twelve Huayu Enrichment Scholarship recipients will receive monthly stipends of NTD 25,000 (RM 3,300) for three months to undertake mandarin courses in Mandarin Centre which is affiliated to universities accredited by Taiwan’s Education Ministry.