KLANG: About 5,000 people attended the rally to seek justice over the death of fireman Muhammad Adib and call for the dismissal of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy from office here, today.

Those who came for the gathering organised by Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Geras) wore black shirts to signify their support for those who caused the death of Muhammad Adib to be brought to justice immediately.

Muhammad Adib, who was seriously beaten during a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, last month was confirmed dead at the National Heart Institute at 9.41pm on Dec 17.

Participants earlier gathered at the Royal Klang Mosque to perform the funeral prayers for Muhammad Adib in absentia before congregating for the Asar prayers led by imam Mohd Azrun Tuniran.

They then headed to the Klang Art Square, some 400m away from the mosque at about 5.15pm, where several leaders of NGOs gave speeches before the rally ended peacefully at about 6.30pm.

Geras chairman Abu Bakar Mohamed when met by reporters after the event said the organisation which represented over 100 NGOs would be sending a memorandum to the Yang Dipertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V to intervene in the dismissal of Waytha Moorthy if the government failed to do so within 40 days from today.

He said they would also be sending a memorandum to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to remove Standing Committee on Empowerment and Socio-Economic Development and Concerned Government chairman V. Ganabatirau from his position, following his statement on Facebook which was said to have stoked racial sentiments.

Meanwhile, commenting on the rally today, Abu Bakar said he would like to thank the authorities for their cooperation to allow the gathering to be held peacefully.

At the same time, he expressed regret over the provocative speech given by Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah during the event.

He was referring to Azwanddin’s statement calling for an attack against the Klang police station if the perpetrators that caused Muhammad Adib’s death were not caught. — Bernama