PETALING JAYA: A total of 5,000 million litres of clean water goes down the drain every day. This non-revenue water (NRW) is equivalent to 35% of all processed water produced daily.

Now, the government wants to reduce the NRW rate to 20% within the next five years but it will be a costly affair – it costs RM800 million to RM1 billion to reduce the NRW rate by just 1%.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said that by reducing the NRW, the country would not only save water but also ensure there would not be a water shortage.

The government will focus on areas where the problem is at its most serious, he told a press conference after launching the Water Conservation Campaign in conjunction with World Water Day 2019.

NRW is processed water that never reaches the consumer. This can happen through leakages, theft or inaccurate meters.

On a separate matter, Xavier said a study is being conducted to determine if Johor could stop relying on Singapore for processed water.

“I’m asking the state’s water authority to work with the National Water Service Commission to find out how we can ensure that there is enough water for everyone in the state.”

He expects to present a report on the study to the Prime Minister next month.

Xavier also disclosed that the federal government is spending RM1.7 billion to kick-start projects that will help to alleviate water problems faced by the people in Kedah.