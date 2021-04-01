5 court of appeal judges, 9 judicial commissioners sworn in

PUTRAJAYA: Five Court of Appeal judges and nine judicial commissioners today took their oaths of office at the Palace of Justice.

The Court of Appeal judges are Datuk Ghazali Cha, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya, Datuk See Mee Chun and Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

The judicial commissioners are Amelati Parnell, Norliza Othman, Hasbullah Adam, Datuk Seri Shamsulbahri Ibrahim, Roslan Mat Noor, Julia Ibrahim, Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin, Dr John Lee Kien How @ Mohd Johan Lee and Adlin Abdul Majid.

The ceremony, witnessed by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, was held briefly at 2.45pm and broadcast live through the official portal of the Malaysian Judiciary at www.kehakiman.gov.my and the judiciary’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The appointments are effective today. — Bernama