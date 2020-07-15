52 arrested for flouting RMCO as more M’sians disobey SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Despite multiple reminders and months of being placed under the various versions of the movement control order (MCO), many Malaysians continue to defy government instructions.

On Tuesday alone, a total of 52 individuals were arrested for various offences of flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery MCO, according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Senior Minister (Defence) said of this, 11 have been remanded, one was released on bail, while the remaining 40 were issued compounds.

“Among the offences were taking part in activities involving a large group of people that made it difficult to practise social distancing (16 individuals) and activities that breached SOPs (36),” he said in a statement today.

According to Ismail Sabri, the arrests were made as part of a daily joint operation conducted by a special task force led by the police.

On Tuesday, a total of 64,414 checks were conducted by 2,877 compliance teams involving 13,262 enforcement officers nationwide.

“The teams conducted checks on 4,005 supermarkets, 5,736 restaurants, 1,512 hawkers, 1,117 factories, 3,862 banks and 750 government offices.

“Additionally, 1,104 land transportation terminals, 235 water transportation terminals and 128 air transportation terminals were also checked,” he said.

On a separate issue, Ismail Sabri said between May 1 and July 14, a total of 1,598 illegal immigrants and 110 tekong (boat skippers) were arrested under Ops Benteng which involved various government agencies.

The agencies also seized 54 boats and 156 vehicles involved in attempts to encroach into the country’s borders.

“The police also conducted 68 roadblocks nationwide and have checked 37,001 vehicles in an attempt to block the entry of illegal immigrants. They succeeded in detaining five foreign nationals for immigration related offences,” he said.