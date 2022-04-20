528 Rohingya detainees escape immigration depot in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the temporary Immigration Detention Depot in Sungai Bakap, Penang at 4.30 am today.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a statement said of the total, 362 were recaptured, while efforts were being done to track down the remaining illegal immigrants.

“They escaped after breaking the door of the block and the barrier grill. The officers on duty have activated the standard operating procedures by contacting the police and relevant agencies for assistance.

“Members of the public with information on the escapees’ whereabouts are urged to inform the Immigration Department or the police immediately,” he said. - Bernama