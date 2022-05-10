54 victims of flash floods in Johor still at two PPS today

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of evacuees due to flash floods in Johor has dropped to 54 people as of 8 am today, from 79 people last night.

A statement issued by the District Disaster Management Committee today stated that two relief centres (PPS) are still open in Pontian and Kluang to accommodate the victims.

The PPS in Kluang, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau, which was opened last Sunday, now houses 22 victims, involving six families from Kampung Sungai Linau.

In Pontian, the PPS is at SK Melayu Raya, where 32 victims from Kampung Sri Gambut, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Melayu Raya and Kampung Sri Menanti are being given temporary shelter.

“The flash floods occurred following more than 10 hours of heavy rain from 10 am last Sunday,” it said. - Bernama