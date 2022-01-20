56 policemen sacked in 5 years

SEREMBAN: A total of 56 policemen in Negeri Sembilan were sacked for indiscipline, including involvement in various criminal offences, since the past five years, State police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop (pix).

As such, he said, the state police would not compromise with any police personnel found involved in crime or conspired with illegal syndicates.

“As a role model, we should show good examples to the public. I want to see more reports on the positive interactions of the police with the community than having our own meetings.

“So, I hope all members of the Negeri Sembilan police contingent to carry out the tasks entrusted to them and always work with full integrity to maintain the good name of the force and not tarnish the image of the police,” he told Bernama here today.

He said various approaches needed to be taken, including face-to -face interaction, to enhance understanding and strengthen the relationship between the police and the community.

This approach, he said, would not only ensure the public receive accurate information, but also provided an opportunity for the community to better understand the role and duties of the police.

“If we can do this, then all baseless allegations against us can certainly be reduced. Together we act as a team, moving in one force with the goal of fighting crime and violence,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said there were a total of 281 vacant posts in the Negeri Sembilan police contingent. — Bernama