5,920 jobs on offer at Melaka MYFutureJobs career carnival

MELAKA: A total of 5,920 vacancies in various employment sectors will be available at the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here from Thursday to Saturday (Oct 12-14).

Melaka Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) director Abd Razak Omar said the three-day big-scale career carnival is also held in conjunction with the SMART Melaka International Conference and Expo 2023 (SMIX2023).

“A total of 35 employers will join the carnival, among them the Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre, Royal Malaysia Navy (TLDM), CTRM Aero Composites Sdn Bhd, Hatten Hotel Melaka and various industries.

“This is the second time the carnival is being held by the Melaka government, through Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd, in a strategic collaboration of Perkeso, and it is in line with the government’s goal to boost the labour market,” he said.

He told reporters this at the “Perkeso Mendekati Media” programme that was officiated by state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

Elaborating, Abd Razak said that through the participation of employers from various sectors, the Career Carnival aimed to make it easier for the public, especially those from Melaka, to find jobs directly.

He said it was also in line with the government’s efforts to help job seekers facing broadband access constraints to turn up at the site of the programme to take advantage of the MYFutureJobs national employment portal services and procedures.

“Since its launch in 2020, the MYFutureJobs portal has not just been a platform for employers to advertise job vacancies but also for job seekers to register their profiles for a more accurate job matching process.

“Based on MYFutureJobs portal statistics, Melaka recorded a total of 37,097 active job vacancies up to September 2023, while a total of 63,248 job seekers in the state have registered with the national employment portal since Jan 1, 2021 until September this year,” he said.-Bernama