KUALA LUMPUR: The new 5G technology being tested at Cyberjaya and Putrajaya in a six-month pilot project will give the government the opportunity and the space to consider all relevant questions and issues before it is implemented in full.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said input from telcos would form part of the recommendations on 5G to the government.

“A report will be produced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) together with the task force which includes the telcos, giving recommendations to the government as to how we should approach the 5G generation and 5G era,“ he said.

Gobind was speaking to reporters after attending the 2019 APPIES Malaysia Marketing Awards and Festival here today to honour the best marketing campaigns in the country.

“For 5G, the final recommendations will be made only after we go through the test-bedding process,“ he said, adding that the pilot project would study all aspects including areas such as infrastructure, the necessary equipment, policy and others to make it a success.

The minister drove home the point that whichever way the 5G technology was approached, the fact remained that the world was moving in that direction and Malaysia had to be ready to face it.

In his speech earlier, Gobind said he believed that the 5G technology would propel the Malaysian economy in a dramatic manner.

“It has been said that a 10 per cent point increase in Internet speed can result in a 1.38 per cent increase in GDP for developing countries,“ he said.

He noted that 5G would not happen overnight but would enter and enlighten lives progressively.

“We have identified Cyberjaya and Putrajaya as 5G testbeds - a place where the industry collaborates to explore the capabilities of the technology, validates its potential use and finetunes business models,“ he said. — Bernama