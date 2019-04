PUTRAJAYA: The 5G technology test in Cyberjaya and Putrajaya, which had started earlier this month, will continue for the next six months, according to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said Cyberjaya and Putrajaya were the places where telcos and other industry players were exploring the capability of 5G technology.

“These tests are crucial for us to determine how to best utilise this new technological development in the future,” he said at the launching of the 5G Malaysia showcase, here today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir launched the showcase at 4pm today.

Some of the real-life applications that would be showcased included autonomous self-driving cars, drones for various digital mapping and monitoring, holoportation, immersive education, precision farming, and real-time e-sports with multiple 4K displays. — Bernama