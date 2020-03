KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded six new Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) cases today, bringing the total of positives cases to nine in the state so far.

According to State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, two of the new cases were recorded in Limbang while the remaining four new cases were recorded in Kuching.

All new cases involve a cluster of people that attended a religious gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur held from Feb 27 to March 1.

Those who tested positive for the virus in Limbang are currently receiving treatment in Miri Hospital.

Uggah appealed to those who attended the religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur but have not reported themselves to the nearest hospital or the division health office to come forward immediately.

“We have managed to track down 311 participants, but we believe there may be more,” said Uggah when chairing a meeting on the latest developments on Covid-19 in the state today.

Moreover, Uggah said a special team will be formed to study the Sarawak Health Declaration Forms of those entering the state from all four airports, namely those in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, from March 2 to 5.

“Sarawak is taking steps to immediately announce new cases so the public will be well-informed,” he said.

At the same time, the chairman is discussing with private hospital representatives in Sarawak to seek their support and cooperation to address the current Covid-19 developments in the state.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Khui Hian in a Facebook post urged the public to stay calm and not spread unverified news regarding the virus.

“Together we shall overcome Covid-19,” said Dr Sim, who is also a minister with a watching brief of health matters in the state.

He urged the public to observe good hygiene practises and practise proper social distance while reducing non-essential travel or public gatherings.

Dr Sim was also seen at the meeting with Uggah on the latest development of the virus outbreak in the state, together with other government officials.

Those who have developed symptoms of Covid-19 such as a fever, cough, flu or breathing difficulties should immediately contact tbe Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) or their division’s health department.

The contact numbers as follows:

082-443 248 (Crisis Preparedness & Response Center, Sarawak)

082-248 864 (PKB Kuching)

082-672 101 (PKB Samarahan)

082-872 331 (PKB Serian)

083-320 230 (PKB Sri Aman)

083-472 360 (PKB Betong)

084-652 815 (PKB Sarikei)

084-345 862 (PKB Sibu)

084-873 302 (PKB Mukah)

084-796 264 (PKB Kapit)

086-315 235 (PKB Bintulu)

085-410 722 (PKB Miri)

085-211 726 (PKB Limbang)

— TheBorneoPost