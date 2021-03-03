60 investigation papers opened in cooking gas, LPG enforcement op

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 60 investigation papers were opened following cooking gas and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) price control enforcement operations involving 1,003 premises that were checked from Feb 18 to 24.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Enforcement Division director Azman Adam said in a statement today that out of 60 investigation papers, 43 were opened under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with 35 cases of no price tags and eight cases of selling above the controlled price.

Out of the 17 papers that were filed under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, seven cases were regarding the lack of controlled items licences, four cases of not updating stock books and two cases of not renewing licences, he said.

The total amount of compounds issued during the period was RM22,000 and the value of confiscated items was RM3,5373.20, he said.

Azman said the ministry received 316 complaints from consumers regarding LPG-related sales throughout the country from Feb 18 last year till March 1 this year. — Bernama