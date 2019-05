KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs issued 61 warning notices to operators of eateries throughout the country who did not display price tags on the first day of Ramadan.

Head of the Pricing Unit, Price Control and Anti-Rationing Enforcement Division, Mazlina Ahmad said of the total, Kelantan recorded the highest number with 31 cases; Kuala Lumpur (12); Kedah (10); Putrajaya (7) and one case in Negri Sembilan.

“Throughout the month of Ramadan, we will carry out checks on food premises including Ramadan Bazar every day, and on the first day yesterday, 3,811 premises were checked and 61 warning notices issued.

“For a start, we may be more courteous and only issue warnings to the traders. But subsequently, we will take further action,” she said after appearing as a guest in the programme Ruang Bicara produced by Bernama News Channel (BNC), last night.

Mazlina said her unit, with a strength of 2,300 officers and enforcement personnel, would collaborate with the other ministries, including the Health Ministry and Local Authorities (PBT) to carry out checks throughout the month of Ramadan and during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

“So far, we have not received any complaint from the consumers regarding sales at the Ramadan Bazar. But if consumers have any problem, they can lodge complaints directly to us through the website, and our hotline through the Whatsapp application 0192794317,” she added. — Bernama