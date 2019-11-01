65% of Selangor account holders to benefit from new water scheme

SHAH ALAM: About 780,000 Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) account holders will benefit from the free water programme under the Darul Ehsan free water scheme next year, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the number encompassed 65% of the 1.2 million account holders registered with Air Selangor statewide.

He said the scheme, which would be enforced on March 1, would focus on household groups with incomes below RM4,000 who would be enjoying 20 cubic metre of free water every month.

‘’Nevertheless, prior to March 1, all Air Selangor account holders are still enjoying free water under the present programme,’’ he told a media conference at the lobby of the Selangor State Assembly here today.

Earlier, when tabling the Selangor 2020 Budget, Amirudin said the conferring of 20 cubic metres of free water to the target groups was carried out jointly with Air Selangor.

He said the sharing concept enabled the Selangor government to use the state allocations for other developments in the interest of the people.

‘’The state government will launch the Darul Ehsan water scheme to ensure the free water is received by those who are truly needy, and the sustainability of this programme, on March 1, 2020,’’ he said. — Bernama