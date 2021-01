PETALING JAYA: The spike in Covid-19 cases does not seem to have an effect on many Malaysians as seen by the 660 people arrested yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO).

“The biggest offenders were those not wearing face masks (228), followed by failure to prepare equipment to record details of customers (121), not observing physical distancing (96), operating beyond stipulated hours (68) and others (98),” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

A total of 54 individuals were caught trying to travel beyond their districts and also inter-state.

Of those arrested, 621 were issued compounds while 39 others were remanded.

Ismail Sabri said 5,819 foreign workers screened for Covid-19 yesterday found 84 of them testing positive.

To date, 190,429 foreign workers have undergone screenings involving 7,918 employers.

Of that number, 3,739 tested positive for Covid-19, while 186,690 were negative.

A total of 852 clinics are involved in these screenings.

There were also 177 Covid-19 positive cases at the Immigration depot at Pekan Nenas in Pontian, Johor from the 360 screened.

Due to that, the enhanced MCO will be enforced there from tomorrow until Feb 5.

“Ops Benteng” saw the arrest of 24 illegal immigrants while 17 land vehicles were seized.

A total of 608 individuals returned to the country yesterday, bringing the total number of individuals who returned home to 108,922.

Sanitisation works continued to be conducted across the country, with 85 operations comprising 40 red zones, one orange zone and 10 yellow zones.

There were also 56, 935 compliance checks made yesterday which covered 3,396 markets, 4,953 restaurants, 1,712 hawkers, 1,062 factories and 639 government offices.

Ismail Sabri added food supplies are sufficient and readily available.