TELUK INTAN: A total of 69 summons for various offences were issued during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ along the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in the Hutan Melintang-Teluk Intan area heading south early yesterday.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said these offences included plate numbers which were not according to regulation, no driving licence, no side mirrors, no motorcycle licence, and exhaust pipes not according to regulation.

He said 50 motorcycles were inspected during the operations which began at 1am until 7am.

“Of these, 18 motorcycles were detained as the motorcyclists were believed to have escaped during the operations.

“We also checked 34 motorcyclists and pillion riders,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that a 17-year-old youth was also detained after urine tests conducted on him found him positive for the drug methamphetamine.

The WCE Section 8 network which connects Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan was officially opened on May 31. — Bernama