MALACCA: Members of the public will receive a 70% discount on the MyKad lost fee at all National Registration Department (NRD) branch offices nationwide in conjunction with the National Registration Day tomorrow.

Malacca NRD director Norazle Sulaiman said the people of Malacca who had lost their identity cards can apply for replacement MyKad at any NRD office in Malacca tomorrow, and get the discount.

“This discount will only be given tomorrow and is also offered nationwide,” he said.

“Applications can be made from 8am to 5pm at six branch offices across the state as well as at the NRD headquarters at Kompleks KDN Ayer Keroh,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today. - Bernama