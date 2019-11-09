700 turn up for PH’s campaign in Tanjung Piai

PONTIAN: More than 700 people turned up for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) by-election campaign programme held at the Hi Kee Hall, alongside Jalan Johor here, last night.

The ruling coalition’s candidate Karmaine Saidini (pix), who was accompanied by Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also made an appearance during the programme that was held together with local Chinese associations dinner.

In his speech, Karmaine urged the constituents to vote him in the upcoming Nov 16 polls, adding that as a local, who was born and bred in Tanjung Piai, he represents voters from all walks of life, regardless of their race.

He also pointed out that Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties – Umno and MCA – had fought over the seat before the former took a step back to allow the latter to contest in it’s traditional seat.

“I am the (sole) PH candidate. From the other side, we can see that Umno and MCA fighting with each other over the seat.

“I urge the voters to pick me. My number (on the ballot paper) is four, Karmaine Sardini a candidate for PH,” he said.

Karmaine appeared cheerful last night while greeting all the attendees.

However, despite a full house during last night’s programme, he only received a lukewarm support from the audience.

The level of Chinese support for the ruling coalition appears to be on the wane, as compared to before the historic May 2018 general election.

Earlier, Muhyiddin reminded the voters to support PH candidate as only the ruling party’s representative can deliver for the constituents.

In the Tanjung Piai by-election, PH’s Karmaine will face off with five other candidates namely, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia’s (Berjasa) Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was called due to the sudden passing of Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Md Rafik on Sept 21.