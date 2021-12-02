73 Covid-19 cases found in Cyberjaya school

PUTRAJAYA: Two teachers and 71 students of Sekolah Seri Puteri in Cyberjaya have tested positive for Covid-19, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) today.

In a post on his Twitter account, Khairy said they were among 451 individuals from the school, comprising 13 teachers, 437 students and a staff member, who underwent Covid-19 tests.

He said 65 of the students who tested positive had been admitted to the Low-Risk Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre 2.0 (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

“All of them (65) are in categories 1 and 2A, all stable,” he said.

Category one refers to asymptomatic patients while category 2A patients have light symptoms.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, who visited the fully residential school last night, said the 65 students who were moved to PKRC MAEPS are in Form One and Form Two.

Khairy said 242 close contacts of the positive cases had been placed under quarantine, with students who were close contacts being isolated at the school hostel.

“The Health Ministry will continue to monitor the health condition of the patients and give the best treatment,” he said. — Bernama