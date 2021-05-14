732,310 individuals complete both doses of Covid vaccine — Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 732,310 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

According to a post on his Twitter account, the number was part of 1,182,244 individuals who have received their first dose, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 1,914,544.

Selangor has the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses with 99,797 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (80,657); Johor (69,562); Sarawak (69,353) and Sabah (59,639).

As of yesterday, 41.6 percent or 10,102,697 individuals have signed up for the vaccination with Selangor recording the highest number of registration at 2,599,934.

The first phase of the immunisation programme, from February to April, involved about 500,000 frontliners, mainly healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting almost 14 million people. — Bernama